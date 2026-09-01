I-95 North crash near Congress Avenue exit causes major delays in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-95 North in southern Palm Beach County is causing major delays for commuters Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. and is blocking five lanes of the highway just before the Congress Avenue exit.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) told WPTV they recieved a call from a witness that a mustang, pick-up truck and SUV were racing prior to the crash.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but lanes are blocked to the disabled vehicles. A dump truck with sand is also involved and needed a tow.

FL511

Traffic delays are spanning almost 10 miles, starting near Deerfield Beach.

This article will be updated as lanes reopen.