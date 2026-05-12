3 hospitalized after vehicle falls 30 feet off I-95 overpass onto Kings Highway

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized early Tuesday morning after their vehicle went over the side of an I-95 overpass, falling nearly 30 feet to the road below.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews initially responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash near mile marker 131 on I-95 North. Dispatchers then updated responders that the vehicle had fallen off the side of the overpass barrier.

The vehicle plummeted approximately 30 feet from the I-95 overpass, coming to rest on the southbound lanes of Kings Highway. The three occupants were trauma alerted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.