1 person dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash on Lake Worth Road in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) is responding to a deadly pedestrian-versus-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Lake Worth Road, east of Military Trail.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to PBCFR officials. When first responders arrived, they found an adult in the roadway who was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

A second individual involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Motorists should expect significant delays in the area as the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes when traveling through the Lake Worth Road corridor.