Tiger Woods says days playing as a full-time pro golfer are over

Tiger Woods is speaking publicly for the first time since suffering injuries in a car crash earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Digest, Woods said his days as a full-time pro golfer are over.

The legendary golfer says he sees himself playing in a few events a year and could return to the tour eventually.

Tiger Woods describes 'dark moments' during recovery from crash, severe leg injury

According to the Associated Press, Woods said he'll pick and choose a few tournaments to play in.

The 15-time major champion called it an "unfortunate reality" that he's OK with.

He said he has a long way to go in his recovery as far as muscle and nerve development.

In February, the 45-year-old suffered multiple leg fractures in his right leg in a single-car accident in Los Angeles.

Last week Woods posted a 3-second video of him hitting a golf ball while pivoting on his injured leg.