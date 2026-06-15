Cape Verde impressive early in its World Cup debut, shuts out Spain in the first half of their match

ATLANTA — Tiny Cape Verde has been impressive early in its World Cup debut, shutting out the heavily favored Spain in the first half of their match.

WATCH RELATED COVERAGE: West Palm Beach fan cheers on Cape Verde at its first-ever World Cup

West Palm Beach fan cheers on Cape Verde at its first-ever World Cup

European champion Spain is one of the favorites to win the World Cup with superstar players in its line up.

But it was frustrated Monday by the underdogs from Cape Verde, with 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha pulling off a string of saves before halftime.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres came closest to scoring for Spain, hitting the bar with shot and later forcing a save from Vozinha on another well-struck ball.

Read more of our World Cup, soccer coverage

The keeper also denied Pedri and pushed away another goalbound effort late in the half.

Cape Verde — a group of islands with around half a million inhabitants — is playing at its first World Cup.

The 2010 champion Spain is aiming to win the World Cup for a second time, but coach Luis de la Fuente warned on Sunday that Cape Verde could be one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

Cape Verde continued to defend stubbornly in the second half, prompting De la Fuente to send to send on teenage star Lamine Yamal to try to turn the game.