Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Serena's comeback ends in 1st round at Wimbledon

Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Serena Williams of the US waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 17:52:01-04

Serena Williams’ comeback at Wimbledon ended against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan, who beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the first round.

The Frenchwoman defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court in a memorable debut at the All England Club.

For the 40-year-old Williams, it was her first singles match since exiting Wimbledon a year ago in the first round because of an injury.

Williams was leading 5-4 and was two points from victory, but Tan broke to even the set. Williams then saved a match point in the 12th game to force a tiebreaker.

The loss was only the third for Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam match.

Last week, Williams qualified to play after receiving a wildcard to play in the women's singles event.

Earlier this month, Williams took to social media to announce her return and captioned a picture of her tennis shoes on a grass court, saying, "SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms