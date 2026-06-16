Serena Williams making Grand Slam return with sister Venus at Wimbledon

Serena Williams will return to Grand Slam competition later this month, teaming with her sister Venus Williams in doubles at Wimbledon. They gained a tournament entry as wild cards.

The sisters last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost in the opening round. Serena returned to competitive tennis earlier this month at the HSBC Championships, winning her first match with partner Victoria Mboko.

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Mboko was forced to withdraw from singles play during the tournament because of an injury.

Serena and Venus last teamed up at Wimbledon in 2016, when they won the doubles title. Together, they have claimed 14 Grand Slam doubles championships and three Olympic gold medals, making them among the most successful doubles teams in tennis history.

Although Serena, 44, has played little competitive tennis since announcing her retirement in 2022, Venus, 45, has remained active on the WTA Tour. She last competed at the Mutua Madrid Open in late April in both singles and doubles. Venus last appeared at Wimbledon in 2023, while Serena’s most recent appearance was in 2022.

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