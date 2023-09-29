Watch Now
Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark

Reptile has large presence on Instagram, TikTok
Fans walk in the facial scan entrance at Citizens Bank Park ahead of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:10 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 21:10:27-04

PHILADELPHIA — A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

Social media posts showed the gator on a leash with a harness with his name on it outside the stadium Wednesday.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals is posted on the Phillies' official website. It states, "Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Henney spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer last year and said WallyGator helps him battle depression and that "he likes to give hugs." Henney said then that the gator had never bitten anyone.

