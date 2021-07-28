Watch
Diaz wins first-ever gold medal for Philippines in weightlifting

Luca Bruno/AP
Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates as she sets the new world record and won the gold medal in the women's 55kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 22:09:22-04

The Philippines made history Monday when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the country's first-ever gold medal.

Diaz won gold in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category after overtaking China's Liao Qiuyun on her last lift in the clean and jerk to win with a total of 224 kilograms, which is also an Olympic record, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the Philippines had been competing in the Olympics since 1924, and Monday's win marked the country's first-ever Olympic medal win.

Monday's win wasn't the first time Diaz reached the podium at the Olympic Games.

She won a silver medal in 2016.

According to NPR, Diaz celebrated her triumphant win by celebrating with her coaches with tears streaming down her face.

Diaz said after her win that she "sacrificed a lot," the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. She added that she wasn't able to be with her parents for years on end, "but God had a plan."

