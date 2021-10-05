NFL receiver Beasley takes jab at Bills fans amid his stance on COVID vaccine

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley criticizes the team's fans, suggesting in a Monday morning tweet that he's being booed because he refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Only place I get booed is at our home stadium," Beasley tweeted. "Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where'd they go? If the vaccine works, then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letthemin."

Beasley became one of the NFL's most outspoken critics of vaccine mandates and restrictions in several viral social media posts over the summer, at one point saying he would retire before being forced to be vaccinated to play in the league.

Beasley read a prepared statement to the media on July 28, adding that he planned to have no further comments on social media about the vaccine. But he has not stuck to his word.

Monday's tweet came hours after the Bills' 40-0 thrashing of the Houston Texans, in which Beasley had two catches for 16 yards.

It was the second home game at Highmark Stadium since Erie County, and the Bills implemented a mandatory vaccine policy. All fans in attendance had to show proof of having at least one dose of the vaccine.

Proof of complete vaccination will be required starting with the October 31 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fully vaccinated individuals can still transmit the virus, although the Centers for Disease Control says being vaccinated against COVID-19 substantially reduces your risk of hospitalization and death.

Staff writers at WKBW first reported this story.