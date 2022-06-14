Watch
NBA's Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

Rusty Jones/AP
FILE - Charlotte Hornets center Montrezl Harrell (8) warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Ky., by a state trooper May 12, 2022, for driving behind a vehicle too closely. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)
Posted at 11:48 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 23:48:50-04

RICHMOND, Ky. — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely.

The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

The former University of Louisville star has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana.

It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment.

