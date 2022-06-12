Watch
Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont Stakes

Trainer Todd Pletcher wins for 4th time
John Minchillo/AP
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. reacts after Mo Donegal won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Posted at 8:34 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 20:34:25-04

NEW YORK — Mo Donegal won and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in a Triple Crown race.

Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont Stakes for the fourth time, following Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth after owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held him out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont.

Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip Pimlico since 1985.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
