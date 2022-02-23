Watch
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends

Marta Lavandier/AP
Phil Mickelson hits from the 11th tee during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Phil Mickelson is apologizing for comments he made about the Saudis and the financing of a rival league.

Mickelson claims the comments golf writer Alan Shipnuck posted were off the record.

Shipnuck wrote that was never the case.

Mickelson says he regrets what he said and that his comments were reckless.

Meanwhile, KPMG announced that the company and Mickelson have agreed to part ways.

Their sponsorship has been around since 2008. Mickelson says he has been under pressure and stress for the last 10 years and says he needs time away.

But he didn't say when or for how long.

