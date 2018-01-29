Magic Johnson comments on Michigan State University sex assault scandal

Retired Hall-of-Fame basketball player Magic Johnson is weighing in on the Michigan State University sex assault scandal.

Johnson is the president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers and a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Johnson, who attended MSU, tweeted his comments earlier this morning:

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018