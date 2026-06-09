Wellington Wolverines football targeting playoff return after years-long postseason drought

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington High School's football team is hitting the ground running this summer, with players and coaches setting their sights on ending a postseason drought that has stretched since 2022.

The Wolverines last made the playoffs in 2022, and the team says it is hungry for a change heading into the fall season.

WATCH BELOW: Wellington Wolverines chase first playoff run since 2022

Wellington Wolverines chase first playoff run since 2022

Senior Brady Seider said the motivation runs deep.

"It would mean everything you know. Everybody just looks at Wellington like we are a bunch of nobodies. We're all just working. We really wanna prove everybody wrong. We just wanna get there, see what it's like to win," Seider said.

Second-year head coach Pete Walker brings a proven track record to the program, having captured three state titles at Glades Day. He said he believes this group has what it takes.

"Well, first I had great coaches, which I have again on my staff. I think we're as good as anybody in Florida right now. The kids bought in through hard work and team and those types of things. So that's the things that we're concentrating on again, and they're moving in the right direction."

Junior Danhoi Williams said the summer work is about building the foundation for a successful season.

"Just trying to get a winning season and try to go to the playoffs. You know, get them gelling, new teammates, new coaches. Just trying to see that everything is going right in the summer and head into the season with it."

As summer workouts continue, the Wolverines are doing their part to be ready when the fall season arrives.

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