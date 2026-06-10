Somerset Academy Canyons high school football team chasing back-to-back district titles

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Somerset Academy Canyons high school football team is looking to build off last season, when the team captured its first-ever district title.

WATCH BELOW: 'Being on time, making sure we're doing the little things right,' Head football coach Alex Gonzalez tells WPTV

Somerset Academy Cougars chase back-to-back district titles

"We're challenging ourselves," Nickersonn Fede said. "We're trying to make it far to the playoffs, make it past round as you said for the first time in school history. Win district for the second time again and it would mean a lot if we were able to make a deep playoff run."

For the past three years, the Cougars high school football team have found their way to the postseason, but have not been able to break past the first round. The team is hoping this year will be different.

"The chemistry we're gonna build over the summer and just everybody just being disciplined," senior Phillip Michely said. "Just remain hungry, everybody just listens to one another and the leaders we got here is just exceptional."

Head football coach Alex Gonzalez believes the team has the fire to do great things and hopes that will show when it matters most.

"We preach the little things every single day at practice, even here at summer work outs," Gonzalez said. "Being on time, making sure we're doing the little things right. So, it takes that young group that we have that got that experience last year, that knows what it takes to get that next level."