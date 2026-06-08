WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summer workouts are well underway as high school football teams across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast prepare for the fall season.

We visited Palm Beach Central, where the Broncos have been unfazed by the South Florida heat and humidity.

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Palm Beach Central has 'new standards' and 'high goals' for 2026 football season

"We have a tough matchup coming, the Kickoff Classic, so we're trying to work hard to prepare for that as much as we can. First day out, feels great," sophomore Isaiah Hamilton said.

These summer workouts are the first of many steps to get back on track. The Broncos are hoping to add to their trophy case in 2026.

"It means a lot coming off the season we just had, it feels like we got something to prove," senior Tyler Alexander said. "You can see that we rebuilt right now. But we are coming for it all this year."

Last season, the Broncos caught fire in the last five games of the regular season, which led to a playoff berth. However, a one-point loss to Fort Pierce Central led to a first-round exit.

"It was one of the best things that ever happened to us. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me because it really kind of helped me go back into focusing on the grinding and pushing and building," Palm Beach Central football coach Kevin Thompson said. "We lost four games by one point, so we gotta figure out how to get over that hump."

As the fall season continues to make its way here, these Broncos believe a change is on its way.

"That loss was bad," said Hamilton. "We didn’t have such a great season, so this year we're trying to turn everything around. We have new standards, and we have high goals for this year."