Oxbridge Academy Thunderwolves see roster numbers grow under new head coach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Oxbridge Academy Thunderwolves are back on the gridiron, looking to prove themselves under new leadership.

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Oxbridge Academy Thunderwolves growing under new head coach

Newly named head football coach Mike Colee is only a few weeks into his new position but is already making an impact on the program's roster numbers.

"It was a little bit lower numbers at the beginning," Colee said. "Everyone kind of made their plans for the summertime before I was really involved. But once I got in there, once I got to meet with the parents, meet with the kids, get the schedule out there, we've been growing our numbers ever since."

As the season draws near, players said Colee's coaching style is already resonating with the team.

"He's big on mental toughness and really plays to the players' strengths," senior Cayden Pribramski said. "You know, he's not the kind of guy to go out there and say, 'my way or the highway.' He's going to really build the stuff around you and help you to succeed. So, I think that's going to be instrumental in our success as a team and our future success as a program as a whole."

The Thunderwolves are eager to put last year's 0-11 season behind them.

"We just want to keep working, keep going," senior Brady Basis said. "We came off a good spring win. Keep bringing that energy and build it in the next season."

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