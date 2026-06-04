Glades Day football gears up for 2026 season with state title hopes in mind

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Glades Day Gators are putting in the work this summer, sweating through the heat and humidity in Belle Glade with one goal in mind: a return to state championship glory.

The Gators finished last season with a 4-9 record, but made a run in the SSAA playoffs, reaching the third round before their season ended.

WATCH BELOW: Glades Day football chasing first state title since 2010

Glades Day football chasing first state title since 2010

Head coach James Threlkeld said the playoff push offered a valuable lesson.

"The way we were able to turn it around in the playoffs, you know, that was a lesson learned," Threlkeld said. " I think, more for our kids, that was just kind of a decision they made, so we're trying to carry over that mindset."

Threlkeld said the summer months are a critical part of building toward a strong fall campaign.

"Getting yourself acclimated to the heat and the humidity is only gonna help us whenever we start camping," Threlkeld said. "You know they have helmets and pads on, you know I think that's a key part."

The Gators last won a state title in 2010, and senior Ramsey Rimes said adding another championship to the program's collection would be meaningful.

"It would be a great senior year if we finish it off," Rimes said. "Hopefully, we got it this year.”

Fellow senior Preston Sanford said the team is focused and optimistic heading into the new season.

"To break that streak ... that would mean a lot," Sanford said.

The Gators are hoping the work put in during June and July will lay the foundation for a successful August and beyond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.