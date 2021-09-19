High school football recap for Sept. 16-17, 2021

THURSDAY

Berean Christian -- 13

Boca Christian -- 46

Berean Christian was able to score their first points of the season. Unfortunately for them, Boca Christian was able to run their way to 46 points on the night. Boca Christian improves to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Jupiter Christian next week.

FRIDAY

Wellington -- 23

Palm Beach Gardens -- 30 (overtime)

A 30 minute lightning delay couldn't slow down Palm Beach Gardens. The Gators offense, defense and special teams making plays in this back and forth battle. Palm Beach Gardens with the overtime win as they try to get back into the Top 10.

Palm Beach Lakes -- 28

Jupiter -- 34

The Jupiter run game helped lead them to a 1-0 district record as they knocked off Palm Beach Lakes. The Rams remain winless on the season. Jupiter, Palm Beach Central and Palm Beach Gardens all at 1-0 in 8A Region 2, District 7.

Fort Pierce Westwood -- 14

Dwyer -- 16

The Dwyer defense making things happen on Friday night. Panthers with a big fumble return and a pick six helped lead the way. Dwyer Panthers take out the Fort Pierce Westwood Panthers 16-14 in this district battle.

Boca Raton -- 63

West Boca -- 0

WATCH:



It was a Battle of Boca Raton on Friday.



We think @TreyRainey22 might have announced his candidacy for Mayor of Boca Raton.



We have also nominated @JP_Callens as Vice Mayor (we looked and that is a thing)@AthleticBobcat #HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/94PWphmTJW — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 18, 2021

It was the Battle of Boca Raton and Bobcats RB Trey Rainey might need to run for mayor of Boca soon. Rainey with 5 touchdowns on the night and it's all Boca Raton in this one. Bobcats win it 63-0.

#6 Glades Central -- 45

Santaluces -- 6

WATCH:



The @GCRaidersnation got back in the win column on Friday night.



They once again leaned on their defense but also had some highlight plays on offens.@CarjuanP @1x_eman#HighSchoolFootball pic.twitter.com/sWjzRyvfp2 — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) September 18, 2021

Glades Central defense helps them bounce back from their first loss of the season last week. Raiders improve to 3-1 on the year and have not allowed more than 7 points in any of their three wins on the year.

Glades Day -- 27

King's Academy -- 30

It was a small school battle and it was a back and forth one on Friday night. King's Academy erases a 14-0 halftime deficit to get the three-point win. King's Academy has now won three straight after a disappointing week 1 loss. Glades Day suffers their first loss of the season.

Gulliver Prep -- 49

#7 Benjamin -- 14

The 7th ranked Benjamin Bucs take their first loss of the season. Gulliver Prep comes up from Miami to knock off Benjamin. Bucs will look to get back in the win column at St John Paul.

