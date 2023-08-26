Florida high school football scores: Atlantic High School holds off Palm Beach Gardens 21-14 

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — From Vero Beach to Boca Raton, high school football is back across the WPTV viewing area. Week One of the regular season did not disappoint with some highly anticipated match-ups to start 2023.

Perhaps one of the biggest Palm Beach County games to highlight the night was the Atlantic High School Eagles heading up from Delray Beach to face the Palm Beach Gardens Gators.

Both schools have aspirations of making a deep run in the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs. Atlantic was able to hold off Palm Beach Gardens 21-14.

WPTV St. Andrew's defeated King's Academy 55-54 in double overtime on Aug. 25, 2023.

Cardinal Newman also opened the regular season at home. The Crusaders welcomed Monsignor Pace from Miami Gardens. Cardinal Newman receiver Kevin Levy helped set the tone for the host team. Levy's touchdown reception gave Newman a second-half lead. Cardinal Newman was victorious to start the regular season 42-17.

There was a new school looking to make a first impression to start the 2023 regular season. The Dr. Joaquín García Bulldogs are the newest high school in the Palm Beach County school district.

However, the Dr. Garcia Bulldogs will have to wait at least one more week for the first football win in school history.

Palm Beach Lakes, winless in 2022, was able to play spoiler at home. The Rams were impressive on both sides of the ball, rolling to a 46-0 win.

The Bulldogs will make history in Week Two with their first-ever home game against Hollywood Hills High School.

-------------------------WEEK ONE SCOREBOARD--------------------

