Boca Raton High School Bobcats enter 2026 football season with 'revenge' on their minds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Boca Raton High School Bobcats are back at work this summer with one goal in mind: revenge.

After a 5-5 season, the Bobcats are using the offseason to reset and refocus heading into the fall.

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Boca Raton Bobcats eye revenge in 2026 after 5-5 season

"You know we don't take days off," head coach Collin O'Neil said. "We gotta show up every single day. You know we gotta put in the work to see the results."

Junior Sylar Storey said the summer schedule is fueling the team's competitive fire.

"It gets us ready for the fall coming up," Storey said. "All these games that we have lined up, those are revenge games. We're coming for revenge with that mindset."

Now in his second year leading the program, O'Neil is entering his first full season with the Bobcats after joining the program in June last year. He said he believes this roster has what it takes to make a deep run.

"Do what we can to have a great season, and we really do feel like we have the guys to do that with and to win pretty much every game next year," O'Neil said.

Junior Sterling Williams said he has specific opponents circled on the schedule.

"I mean, looking at the schedule I'm ready to beat teams like Jupiter and Spanish River that we didn't beat last year," Williams said. "So yeah, I'm excited. We got some amazing guys out here and I'm ready to go."

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