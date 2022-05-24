Watch
Lightning beat Panthers 2-0, sweep series

Florida limited to just 3 goals in 4 games
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon celebrates after scoring goal vs. Florida Panthers, May 23, 2022
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL second-round playoff series Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Posted at 10:41 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 22:42:53-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers on Monday night with a 2-0 victory that sends the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years.

Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat scored, and Vasilevskiy won his sixth straight playoff game, a streak that began with the Lightning facing a 3-2 series deficit to Toronto in the opening round.

The high-scoring Panthers averaged a NHL-best 4.11 goals while compiling the league's best record during the regular season, but were limited to just three goals in four games against the Lightning.

Vasilevskiy got his sixth shutout in his last seven series-clinching wins.

