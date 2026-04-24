Las Vegas Raiders pick Fernando Mendoza first in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have selected Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 draft pick of 2026, locking up the promising quarterback as was widely expected.

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first national championship earlier this year.

But Mendoza was not present at the draft ceremony itself. He watched the results of the draft from Miami with his family.

He now joins the Raiders to learn under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who joined the team this offseason. He will also be mentored by seven-time Super Bowl winner and part-owner of the team, Tom Brady.

The remaining teams making up the first five picks of the first round tonight:

2. New York Jets - David Bailey, edge rusher from Texas Tech

Gene J. Puskar/AP Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The New York Jets selected edge rusher David Bailey second overall.

Bailey, who played for Texas Tech and notched 14.5 sacks last season, will help fill out the defensive profile for the Jets. He joins Joseph Ossai and Will McDonald IV.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jeremiyah Love, running back from Notre Dame

Gene J. Puskar/AP Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the third overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love third overall.

Love was noted for his high maneuverability when running the ball and his willingness to provide pass protection.

4. Tennessee Titans - Carnell Tate, wide receiver from Ohio State

Gene J. Puskar/AP Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Carnell Tate fourth overall.

Tate's strengths include his high efficiency on route and the ability to poke holes in zone coverage. Scouts highlighted his ball handling skills and reliability while in traffic.

5. New York Giants - Arvell Reese, linebacker from Ohio State

Gene J. Puskar/AP Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the New York Giants with the fifth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The New York Giants took Arvell Reese fifth overall.

Reese will bring a mix of explosive speed and blocking power. He was lauded for his ability to handle offensive tackles and muscle running backs.

MORE ON TONIGHT'S DRAFT | 2026 NFL Draft: Full order, top prospects and how to watch

This is a developing story and will be updated.