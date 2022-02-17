Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater accused of doping finishes in 4th in individual competition

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal, has finished in fourth place in the individual competition.

Her Russian teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova finished with gold and silver medals, respectively, while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto held onto the bronze medal.

Valieva's disappointing performance in the long program marked a stunning fall for an athlete who was widely considered the favorite in the individual competition.

The result comes days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she could compete in the event after reports emerged that a drug test she took in December found she tested positive for a banned substance.

The court ruled that no medal ceremony would be held for the team figure skating competition, which Russia won with Valieva's help. If Valieva had finished on the podium in the individual competition, Olympic officials would have also canceled that medal ceremony.

Russia is already serving a punishment in connection with a state-sponsored doping scandal that took place during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Russian athletes are not permitted to compete under their country's flag and are instead being referred to as athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee.

This story is breaking and will be updated.