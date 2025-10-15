'Panthers Pulse' gets a new recording by the Palm Beach Symphony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Symphony recorded a 58-musician version of the "Panthers Pulse," the Florida Panthers goal song heard at Amerant Bank Arena.

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield got the chance to attend the recording and learn how the music came together.

This team you hear isn’t using hockey sticks, pads or gloves. Instead, they’re subbing in for drums, trumpets and violins. Just like the Florida Panthers on the ice, at this concert hall, everyone plays a vital role in order to score.

“I didn't think I’d ever be able to support them in any way,” said Chaney Patterson, first viola for the Palm Beach Symphony.

He’s one of 58 members of the orchestra, recording music for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Patterson wants to turn that song into a new masterpiece. The original was brought to life with the help of Brazilian songwriter-producer, Brian Cohen.

“We wanted to do something like singable but not too heavy, something memorable,” said Cohen. “It does have a lot of what we implemented, like rock things, like guitar things and it has the attitude. It's not only like a dance song. I think everything kind of merged together.”

Now, "Go Cats Go" is taking on a new form.

“The idea is to take the emotion of the original and try to capture it within the confines of a different ensemble,” said composer Steven Guerra.

Guerra composed the new score in a week and half and was tasked by the Symphony to transform it.

“If you're a chef and someone says, ‘Hey, I like spicy fish,’ but you're allergic to seafood, you got to turn into a chicken dish,” said Guerra. “How do you keep that spice with chicken?”

So, Guerra spiced the score, with percussion, strings and brass.

“The French horns playing the melody is kind of like the skaters, skating and weaving through defenders,” said Guerra. “The orchestra that's playing the hits are those defenders.”

Patterson said he feels lucky to finally perform for the team he loves.

“I've been a Panthers fan since the first season,” said Patterson. “It was such a gift.”

It’s a gift for Guerra too. Once a hockey player himself, Guerra said he’s finding a new way to connect with the ice.

“I always dreamt of working for the NHL as a player,” said Guerra. “Now, here I am doing something for the Florida Panthers."

Listen to the new score by clicking here.

