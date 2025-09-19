'Panthers 360': Watch each Wednesday on South Florida's 9

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. (The time of the show on air may fluctuate if there is a Panthers game that night, so check our Programming guide each week)

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place each Monday!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!