Jesper Boqvist scores go-ahead goal as Stanley Cup champion Panthers beat Blackhawks 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Florida Panthers, after raising their second straight Stanley Cup banner, opened defense of the title by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Mackie Samoskevich — getting his second assist, the fifth two-point game of his career — chipped the puck toward the goal and Boqvist knocked it out of the air for the lead with 10:20 left. A.J. Greer and Carter Verhaeghe also had goals for Florida, which got 17 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Chicago. Former Panthers goalie Spencer Knight made 34 saves for the Blackhawks.

For the Panthers, it was the sort of grind-it-out win that might be necessary with star forwards Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk out with injuries.

"That’s what the year is," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "It's the building of that identity and the finding of it."

It was the official debut for new Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, who coached Detroit for seven seasons — 2015-16 through 2021-22 — and was hired by Chicago in May. The Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2015 and haven't made it past the first round of the playoffs since.

"This is what we love to do, and life goes by fast," Blashill said. "Let's make sure we're enjoying it."

Chicago scored first midway through the opening period on a breakaway from Nazar, but the Panthers — who outshot the Blackhawks 17-3 in the first 20 minutes — went into the first intermission up 2-1 after goals three minutes apart from Greer and Verhaeghe.

Teravainen scored early in the second to tie the game at 2-2, and it stayed that way until Boqvist delivered.

Blackhawks: Visit Boston on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.

