Florida Panthers hosting free hockey sessions for kids at Palm Beach Skate Zone

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are working to make hockey more accessible and the team is hosting their Try Hockey for Free series at Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington.

The event is for children, ages 5 to 9, who have never tried hockey to experience the sport for the first time.

WPTV connected with John Colombo with the Panthers who said the Try Hockey for Free events are usually the first time the kids have been on the ice.

"Our goal for Saturday is to create a fun experience that they really get to walk away from and really enjoy, and then hopefully want to continue down the journey to being a hockey player," said Colombo, who serves as the vice president of the Florida Panthers Foundation and community relations.

Colombo said this type of program allows families to test out a sport before spending money.

"Hockey can be a naturally very expensive sport," he said. "Our goal is to limit those costs wherever we can, so having a chance to get out there, give it a shot, understand what the expectations are. It's an opportunity for them to go into next step programming with a little bit more knowledge."

The Panthers also offer more advanced programs such as Learn to Play and Adult Learn to Play.

Parents are asked to dress their children warmly. Participants will also need a bike helmet, or other type of helmet, with a chin strap in order to take the ice for the session.

Click here to register for Saturday's event.