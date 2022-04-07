Watch
SportsGolf

Actions

For Tiger Woods, a Masters walk unlike any other awaits

Tiger Woods
Dave Martin/AP
Tiger Woods hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the final round of The Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. Woods, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident in February 2021, issued a statement Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Tiger Woods
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:09:05-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket.

The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021.

The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge.

The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour.

Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News