Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos.

His best seasons came when he teamed with Peyton Manning. Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech, managing to shine in a run-oriented offense.

He last played in the NFL in 2019 and officially retired in June.