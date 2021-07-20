Watch
Tom Brady, Buccaneers visit President Joe Biden at White House

Record-setting QB makes first White House trip since 2005
President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, poses for a photo holding a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Washington. Biden honored the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (right) and head coach Bruce Arians stand next to him.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:44:01-04

WASHINGTON — Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday.

Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017.

It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president.

Brady joked to Biden about doubters of Tampa Bay's win and the president's election victory and being called "Sleepy Tom."

Biden also used the occasion to tell Buccaneers players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn't already.

