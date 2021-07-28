Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore's first practice of training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive.

He would not go into much more detail about either case.

Coach Harbaugh provides an update on quarterback Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards: pic.twitter.com/faMy66JjpI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2021

Jackson, who won league MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore.

The former Boynton Beach, Fla., high school star threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He's also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.