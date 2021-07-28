Watch
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Former Boynton Beach high school star misses first practice of training camp
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heads to a practice field during the team's organized team activities Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:32:37-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore's first practice of training camp.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive.

He would not go into much more detail about either case.

Jackson, who won league MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore.

The former Boynton Beach, Fla., high school star threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He's also rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

