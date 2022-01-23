Watch
Evan McPherson FG as time expires lifts Bengals past top-seeded Titans 19-16

52-yard FG seals first postseason road win for Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jan 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts. Their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years.

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired as the fourth-seeded Bengals beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 Saturday to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid.

A week after ending a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaps for first down at Tennessee Titans in AFC divisional playoff game, Jan. 22, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times.

The Titans tied an NFL postseason record with nine sacks.

Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in the win.

