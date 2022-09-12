Watch Now
Vehicles torched after fire breaks out at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

Hot grill left under car possibly caused blaze
Several cars were torched after a fire broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game.
Several cars were destroyed after a fire broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11, 2022.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Sep 12, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Several cars went up in flames after a fire broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire just before 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

The NBC affiliate in Miami spoke to one of the owners of the cars that were destroyed.

Scott Dellorfano, whose Mercedes was torched, was told by police that someone left a hot grill under a car, which then spread to other vehicles.

NBC Miami reported that eight vehicles were destroyed by the blaze.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

