Texans force four turnovers in 20-12 win over Dolphins

HOUSTON — Nico Collins had two touchdown receptions and Houston’s defense forced four turnovers, highlighted by two fourth-quarter interceptions by Derek Stingley, to help the Texans to a 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

It’s the second straight victory for the Texans (9-5), who can clinch the AFC South title for a second straight season with a loss by the Colts later Sunday.

Collins had a 6-yard TD reception in the second quarter and his second 6-yard scoring grab made it 20-6 in the third. That score was set up by a 35-yard run by Dare Ogunbowale on a fake punt.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 7-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith with about 4½ minutes left in the third quarter, but the kick failed to cut the lead to 20-12.

The Dolphins were driving again with about 10½ minutes left when Stingley hopped in front of Tyreek Hill to grab an interception at the Houston 20.

The Texans had two drives after that, but had to punt both times to give the Dolphins a last chance. Stingley came through again, intercepting another pass intended for Hill to recure the win.

C.J. Stroud threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Houston on a day Joe Mixon managed just 23 yards rushing on 12 carries after being shaken up by a hard hit early.

Tagovailoa lost a fumble and threw three interceptions for Miami (6-8) on a day he played without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm. Tagovailoa threw for 196 yards.

There was a scary scene in the third quarter when Miami receiver Grant DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit. The team said he is in stable condition and being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play.

DuBose remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as he was tended to by emergency medical personnel. His jersey was cut off him and a neck brace was put on him while players from both teams watched with concern.

DuBose was eventually put on a spine board where his arms and legs were strapped down and he was taken off the field. A tube of some kind was in his mouth and no movement could be seen as he was taken off the field.

The Texans got a 44-yard field goal on their first possession and the Dolphins tied it with a 55-yard field goal early in the second.

Will Anderson Jr. sacked Tagovailoa from his blind side, causing a fumble which Tim Settle recovered on the Miami 28. Stroud put the Texans on top when he scrambled away from pressure and found Collins in the end zone for his first TD about seven minutes before halftime.

Miami cut the lead to 10-6 on a 36-yard field goal with about two minutes left in the second quarter.

Stroud wasn’t ready for a snap on Houston’s next drive and it bounced off his chest for a fumble which the Dolphins recovered.

But they came away empty when Tagovailoa was intercepted by Bullock four plays later. Bullock returned it 68 yards to the Miami 5 and the Texans added a field goal at the end of the half to extend the lead to 13-6.