Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Mackensie Alexander placed on season-ending injured reserve 8 days after signing with Dolphins

Miami signed cornerback to replace Trill Williams, injured in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins personnel speak to cornerback Mackensie Alexander during preseason game vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins personnel talk with cornerback Mackensie Alexander during the second half of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins personnel speak to cornerback Mackensie Alexander during preseason game vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Aug. 20, 2022
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:35:06-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, ending his season eight days after he signed with the team.

Alexander was injured during Miami's 15-13 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Florida native was a 2016 second-round draft pick out of Clemson. He has played for the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19, 2021) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020).

Alexander signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15 to replace Trill Williams, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Miami's preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins also announced Tuesday that they've placed fullback John Lovett on injured reserve and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Johnson and Redwine are both former Miami-area high school stars who went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

The moves bring the Dolphins to its 80-man roster limit before Tuesday's cut deadline.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms