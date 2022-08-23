Mackensie Alexander placed on season-ending injured reserve 8 days after signing with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have placed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, ending his season eight days after he signed with the team.

Alexander was injured during Miami's 15-13 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Florida native was a 2016 second-round draft pick out of Clemson. He has played for the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19, 2021) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020).

Alexander signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15 to replace Trill Williams, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Miami's preseason opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins also announced Tuesday that they've placed fullback John Lovett on injured reserve and waived punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Johnson and Redwine are both former Miami-area high school stars who went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

The moves bring the Dolphins to its 80-man roster limit before Tuesday's cut deadline.