Miami Dolphins begin 3-day mandatory minicamp with new coach Jeff Hafley

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp took place in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.

Head coach Jeff Hafley met with the media before players took the field.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins hit the field for 3-day mandatory minicamp

Miami Dolphins hit the field for 3-day mandatory minicamp

Excited and optimistic, Hafley explained what he wants to see out of these practices.

"I want to see who can take what we've done over the past few weeks and improve," Hafley said. "I think that's going to be really important."

As this team continues to take shape, defensive veterans like Tyrel Dodson are hoping to see some of those gaps around him filled with the very best.

"That's exactly what I see in this room," said Dodson. "I'm excited to fellowship with the guys, work harder and accomplish that common goal of winning a Super Bowl."

Edge rusher Chop Robinson, who is entering his third season with the team, seems to be finding his groove again. With both Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb gone, the former first-round draft pick knows more weight will fall on his shoulders.

"Just the past two seasons, I have to just build on that," Robinson said. "I know what I'm good at, just focus on the weaknesses and be a complete player. That'll make me who I am."

As for the offense, new quarterback Malik Willis is expected to be the starter, but second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers is hoping to continue his growth along the way.

"Just trying to stay ready and continue to improve my game," Ewers said. "Continue to improve in my role, continue to hone in on all the details."

Mandatory minicamp will continue through Thursday, then OTAs will continue next week, June 8-9 and 11.