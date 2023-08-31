Miami Dolphins agree to terms with fullback Alec Ingold on 3-year extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed fullback Alec Ingold to a three-year contract extension on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $17.2 million, which would make Ingold the highest-paid fullback in the AFC, according to Spotrac.com. Only San Francisco Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk's five-year, $27 million contract is worth more.

Ingold signed with the Dolphins in 2022 and was set to become a free agent in 2024. He's now signed through 2026.

Ingold appeared in 17 games last season and caught 15 passes for 105 yards. His role as a blocker made him a key component in coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He played 40% of Miami's offensive snaps and 30% of special teams snaps.

Miami also extended defensive lineman Zach Sieler this week, signing him through 2026 after he finished the 2022 season tied for fifth among all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 70 tackles.

The Dolphins have several players entering the final years of their contracts, most notably defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal. Miami was unable to reach an extension agreement with Wilkins and has tabled his contract talks until the end of the season.

"We have a lot of good players coming available, not just Christian," general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday. "But we have a lot of guys here in the pipeline here over the next couple of years that are going to be expensive players."