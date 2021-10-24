Watch
Matt Ryan throws for 336 yards as Falcons fend off Dolphins 30-28

Miami loses sixth straight game
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan aims a pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan throws vs. Miami Dolphins in 2021
Posted at 4:43 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 16:43:46-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired Sunday to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts runs vs. Miami Dolphins in 2021
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts runs a play during the first half against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Koo's third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Miami, which has dropped six straight.

