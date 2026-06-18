Junior Dolphins camp brings together 250 kids from football and cheer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A hot and sunny day in Miami Gardens means this year's Junior Dolphins camp was held in the Dolphins indoor facility.

Around 250 kids from both cheer and football made their way to this camp. These Junior Dolphins played games, learned valuable lessons about football and did it all on the field of their favorite team.

Junior Dolphins camp helps kids learn skills and leadership

“We hold these Junior Dolphins summer camps every year here at the Baptist Health training complex,” said Vice President of Community Affairs for Miami Dolphins, Kim Miller. "These kids are playing flag football, we also have cheer, so it’s a really fun week for the kids to get involved in what is Dolphins. Learn skills, leadership and just have a great time.”

These little athletes also got to meet Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who signed autographs and chatted with these young stars.

He said this was a great chance to see the Dolphins faithful and speak to them 1-on-1.

“Interacting with the kids, you could never get tired of that,” said Phillips. "Interacting with kids, hearing the stories. I talked to a dude today, he said he came from Boca. That’s a little bit up the road just to come down here and participate in the camp. To come see us, you know, that’s really what it’s all about.”

The next Junior Dolphins camp will take place from July 6 through July 9.