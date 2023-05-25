Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

'I wish I would have went to Florida State,' Tyreek Hill says

Dolphins receiver reveals regret about choosing Cowboys over Seminoles
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill during drills, May 24, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes part in drills at the team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill during drills, May 24, 2022
Posted at 9:27 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 09:37:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tyreek Hill doesn't seem to be a man with many regrets. But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently came clean about regretting his college commitment out of high school.

"I wish I would have went to Florida State," Hill said during a recent conversation on his "It Needed to Be Said" podcast in which former Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns was a guest. "But, you know, you can't rewrite history."

Burns, who is from Fort Lauderdale and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, explained how he wound up playing for head coach Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. Burns admitted that he was initially headed to Georgia, but he opted for the Seminoles after Mark Richt was fired.

Hill, who grew up in Georgia, said he was recruited by Fisher but ultimately signed with Oklahoma State.

Florida State Seminoles cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempts to tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys receiver Tyreek Hill, Aug. 30, 2014
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks for running room on a kickoff return as Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempts the tackle during the first half Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Arlington, Texas.

The future Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl player made his college debut against the Seminoles in the 2014 season opener, combining for 278 all-purpose yards in a 37-31 loss.

Hill, who is entering his second season with the Dolphins, set a single-season franchise record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7