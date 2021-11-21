Watch
Dolphins win third straight, top Jets 24-17

Corey Sipkin/AP
New York Jets' Quincy Williams, right, tries to bring down Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Posted at 5:54 PM, Nov 21, 2021
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown pass to Myles Gaskin early in the fourth quarter and the Miami Dolphins hung on to beat the New York Jets 24-17 for their third straight victory.

A week after an impressive win over Baltimore, the Dolphins overcame some penalties and the Jets had some sloppy plays of their own to get their first three-game winning streak since winning five in a row in the middle of last season.

Tagovailoa finished 27 of 33 for 273 yards and touchdowns to Gaskin and Mack Hollins with one interception.

Joe Flacco was 24 of 39 for 291 yards and touchdowns to Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder.

