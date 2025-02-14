Dolphins release running back Raheem Mostert, tight end Durham Smythe, cornerback Kendall Fuller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are moving on from three veteran players, the team announced Friday.

Running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe were all released, according to a post on X by the team.

Mostert finished the 2024 season with his fewest games played (13), rushing yards (278) and attempts (85) since he joined the team ahead of the 2022 season.

Roster Moves | We have released CB Kendall Fuller, RB Raheem Mostert and TE Durham Smythe. pic.twitter.com/TD3Ygu9vRt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 14, 2025

Fuller, who signed with the Dolphins last offseason, had 50 tackles (37 solo), seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery, but two concussions limited him to 11 games.

Smythe was a fourth-round draft pick by Miami in 2018 and played in 112 games with 74 starts over the past seven seasons. He had 132 receptions for 1,228 yards and three receiving touchdowns for the Dolphins.

Mostert had one year left on his contract after signing an extension last March, coming off a highly productive season in 2023 in which he ran for a career-high 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Mostert played for four teams over his first two seasons before landing with San Francisco in 2016. After six seasons with the 49ers, including a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, Mostert followed coach Mike McDaniel to Miami on a one-year deal, where he had the two most productive years of his career.

Mostert led Miami in rushing in 2022 with 891 yards. In 2023, Mostert became the Dolphins’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Jay Ajayi had 1,272 in 2016. He was also the first player to rush for 1,000 yards in his 30s since Adrian Peterson ran for 1,042 with Washington in 2018 at 33.

Mostert’s NFL career started with the Dolphins in 2015. He had two kickoff returns in a game against Jacksonville that season, didn’t play again, got waived and wound up with Baltimore and Cleveland later that year.

De'Von Achane emerged as Miami's clear RB1 in 2024, with a team-high 907 yards rushing on 203 carries and six touchdowns.

