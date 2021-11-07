Watch
Dolphins defeat Texans 17-9; teams combine for 9 turnovers

Surprise starter Jacoby Brissett throws for 244 yards, touchdown
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola (89) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 16:43:53-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In the NFL's most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Miami Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating the Houston Texans 17-9 on Sunday.

The game between two teams that entered with 1-7 records and both on seven-game losing streaks lived up — or down — to its billing.

The Dolphins and Texans combined for nine turnovers. Miami had five, Houston four, and somehow the Dolphins won anyway.

It was Miami's first win while committing at least five turnovers since Oct. 18, 1990. The Dolphins had been 0-21 in such games since.

