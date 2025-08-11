Dolphins, Bears finish in 24-24 tie in preseason opener

CHICAGO — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa saw the value in playing a series in Sunday's preseason opener, even if it didn't end the way he would have liked.

The game itself didn't end the way Miami or the Chicago Bears would have liked.

Tagovailoa had an efficient start to the preseason Sunday and the Dolphins and the Bears finished in a 24-24 tie in Ben Johnson’s Chicago coaching debut.

Playing in a preseason opener for the first time since 2021, Tagovailoa completed 5 of 6 for 27 yards in a 15-play drive against Bears backups, but the Dolphins failed to score on their first drive because of a Bears goal-line stand.

"I would say first off it’s important for any of the starters to be able to get some play time before the actual season starts," Tagovailoa said.

Running back Jaylen Wright was stuffed by Bears linebacker Noah Sewell on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to end the first drive. He later scored on a 7-yard run late in the first half.

Miami backup quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers directed three touchdown drives and Jason Sanders made a 56-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Sanders' kick with 6:22 remaining tied the game at 24 and the Dolphins defense turned back a late Bears scoring bid at the Miami 41.

Ewers, who went 5 of 18 for 91 yards, completed a 21-yard pass to Alexander Mattison on an eight-play, 41-yard drive in the fourth quarter, leading to a 1-yard TD score by rookie running back Ollie Gordon with 11:48 remaining for a 21-17 Miami lead.

"Regardless of what was going to happen today, I think the team knew that this is a start-off point to really work off of, to really create the type of ball we want," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Wilson replaced Tagovailoa after the goal-line stand and completed 5 of 9 for 96 yards. He hit a 35-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and set up the Dolphins first score, then a 34-yard completion to Tahj Washington to set up the second TD.

Wilson, signed as a free agent after three seasons with the Jets and one in Denver, is looking to revive a career that started when he was the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Ben Johnson’s debut

Johnson, the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year as Detroit's offensive coordinator last season, decided to sit quarterback Caleb Williams and all the other starters except left tackle Braxton Jones. Jones is in a starting competition with rookie Ozzy Trapilo.

Johnson is attempting to help turn around a franchise with a long history of poor quarterback play and struggling offense. However, it was his team’s defense that stood out in his first preseason game as they sacked Miami’s Wilson and Ewers six times, including three by defensive end Austin Booker.

"I think he was a factor the entire game," Johnson said of Booker. "He ended up with, what, three sacks and he was just menacing. They really feed off of that."

One was a strip-sack at the 3-yard line to set up Case Keenum’s third-quarter TD pass to rookie Deion Hankins for a 17-14 Chicago lead.

The offense needs work, especially with younger receivers Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.

"I think we're trending in the right direction," Johnson said. "I'd be curious to see what the tape says."

Kicking game

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has roster competition from former Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim. However, it was Santos connecting from long distance in this game as he hit a 57-yarder to close the first half and draw the Bears within 14-10.

Santos' career-long in the regular season is 55 yards, made in 2020.

Injuries

Miami running back Alexander Mattison left the game with a neck injury after being tackled on a 21-yard pass play and did not return. McDaniel said he still had some soreness in the neck and shoulder area after the game.

Bears rookie safety Major Burns suffered a knee injury and left the game in the first half. He didn’t return. Running back Travis Homer (calf) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (shoulder) also left the game and did not return.

Up next

Dolphins: Travel to Detroit for two joint practices and a preseason game Aug. 16 against the Lions.

Bears: Hold a joint practice with Buffalo before hosting the Bills on Sunday.