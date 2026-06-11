Dolphins agree to a 3-year extension with center Aaron Brewer, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and veteran center Aaron Brewer have agreed to a three-year contract extension, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins had not announced the extension or financial details.

Dolphins center Aaron Brewer signs 3-year extension

Brewer's deal is worth $52.5 million with $37 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.com. According to the website, Brewer's average salary of $17.5 million through 2029 makes him the third-highest-paid center in the NFL behind Las Vegas' Tyler Linderbaum ($27 million) and Kansas City's Creed Humphrey ($18 million).

Brewer, an undrafted free agent out of Texas State in 2020, has started 33 games for Miami over the past two seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. He was also a finalist for the NFL’s inaugural Protector of the Year award given to the league’s best offensive lineman.

He was in the final year of his deal and was set to make $1.22 million in 2026.

ESPN first reported the extension.

Brewer, 28, played his first four NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Miami in 2024.

A captain and respected veteran in Miami's young locker room, he participated in the Dolphins' offseason program despite contract negotiations.

"I know one way to go about things and that’s work and keep my head down and keep doing that,” Brewer said during minicamp. “So that’s what I come out here and do every day, lead the guys. I hope to be here for the long run, so I’m trying to pour everything in me into everyone around me and make us the best team we can be."

The Dolphins recently signed Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million, and they are expected to get a deal done with veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the offseason.