Colts get first win of season, top sputtering Dolphins 27-17

Former Indianapolis QB Jacoby Brissett has pair of late TD passes but struggles in loss
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gets past Miami Dolphins strong safety Jason McCourty to score a touchdown during the first half Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 03, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season Sunday by topping the sputtering Miami Dolphins 27-17.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score for the Colts.

Indianapolis avoided what would have been its first 0-4 start since 2011.

The Colts spent most of the day frustrating former Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter but struggled for much of the afternoon.

