Chase Claypool acquired in trade with Chicago Bears, pending physical

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade with the Chicago Bears, pending a physical, the teams announced Friday.

Miami gets Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Claypool was a 2020 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to Chicago last November.

The 25-year-old has caught 171 passes for 2,235 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's also carried the football 33 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams breaks up a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool during the first half Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

Claypool appeared to fall out of favor with the Chicago coaching staff. He was a healthy scratch during last Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos and wasn't with the team for its 40-20 victory against the Washington Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told Claypool not to come to the team facility this week.

"We thought it was best for the team," Eberflus said Monday.

Claypool now joins a receiving corps that includes seven-time Pro Bowl player Tyreek Hill and former first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, who set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie (104) in 2021.