ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stingy as Buffalo has been while not allowing a touchdown over the past 15-plus quarters, defensive tackle Deone Walker remains unsatisfied.

There's still a long way to go to prove just how good the Bills can become.

"At the end of the day, how do we keep it going?" the second-year player said following a 26-9 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "At the end of the day, how can we make the two weeks, three weeks into five, six seven weeks to where we earn that respect?"

It won't take long for Walker and the AFC-leading Bills (9-1) to start finding out.

Having spent the past four outings feasting on backups and third-string quarterbacks, Buffalo faces a short week in preparing to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) on Thursday.

"It's a big test," Walker said. "But whoever we got to play, just make sure you can worry about you."

Buffalo's defense did its part in an outing during which its Josh Allen-led offense was limited to two touchdowns and settled for four field goals by Tyler Bass — three coming on five trips stalling inside the Dolphins 20.

Greg Rousseau had two sacks, including his team-leading 10th of the season. Damar Hamlin had an interception, which came a play after Allen threw his second of two INTs. And the Bills limited the Dolphins to three field goals, 10 first downs and 185 yards against Kyle McCord, making his second career start.

"I don't care if it's a backup quarterback," coach Joe Brady said. "I just care about if we're doing what we're supposed to be doing and communicating the calls and getting where we need to get to. We did a great job of it and now we've got to do it again."

Despite going 27 of 45 for 304 yards, Allen was limited to a 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore. Buffalo led 20-6 at halftime and was limited to two field goals over the final two quarters.

James Cook scored on a 1-yard run and had 89 yards rushing to become the NFL's second player to score a TD and top 75 yards rushing in nine consecutive outings. The only other player to do so was Washington's Terry Allen, who accomplished the feat in 10 straight games spanning the 1995-96 seasons.

Bass had his team-record streak of consecutive field goals made end at 27 when he missed a 54-yarder wide left early into the second half.

Miami (1-9) has lost four straight since a 28-25 win over the Jets and is off to its worst start to a season since going 0-13 to open 2007.

McCord was 12 of 33 for 102 yards and an interception, and the Dolphins lost their 11th straight trip to Buffalo, including playoffs, in a skid dating to 2017.

For the rebuilding Dolphins with the NFL's youngest roster, it's all about taking steps forward without making excuses for a team that was down its top three defensive tackles, starting safety and with starter Malik Willis on IR.

"We picked them off twice, we hit them, we sacked them. We held them to a lot of field goals. Red-zone defense was pretty good. But just not enough to win," first-year coach Jeff Hafley said.

"Development is important to me, but these days are hard because we want to win," he added. "There is development going on, and I want our guys to also understand that we haven't been good enough today. ... We just gotta keep going."

Daniel Carlson accounted for all of Miami's points by hitting all three field-goal attempts, including two 52-yarders, after being elevated from the practice squad.

Buffalo's defense essentially sealed the win when Dee Alford broke up McCord's attempt to Malik Washington on fourth-and 2 at the Bills 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

Buffalo hasn't allowed a touchdown in a span of 228 minutes and 18 seconds, dating to Derrick Henry's 2-yard run in the Bills 36-10 win over the Ravens on Nov. 1. The Bills also haven't trailed in a span of 277:13, dating to the second quarter of a 33-30 win over Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

"It just says we're willing and hungry and we're out there trying to put the best stuff on film," Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb said. "And I feel like we're all playing together, man, buying into the process, buying into the scheme, and all that, and it's been good for us."

Brady became the NFL's first-year coach to open 9-1 since Jim Harbaugh did so with the 49ers in 2011. And Buffalo became the 10th NFL team in the Super Bowl era to clinch at least nine straight winning seasons.

Up next

Dolphins: Host division rival New York Jets next Sunday.

Bills: Host Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

